Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.79%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCMD. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of TCMD opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.22. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,660,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 449,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $120,484.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

