Qbao (QBT) Price Reaches $0.0073

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Qbao has a total market cap of $479,739.00 and approximately $1,616.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, Gate.io and EXX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000143 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, Gate.io, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

