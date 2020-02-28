QCash Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One QCash token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges. QCash has a market cap of $43.61 million and approximately $382.10 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.02498111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00129940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.