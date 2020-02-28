QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) CTO Jon D. Greaves Sells 12,500 Shares

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.17. 1,494,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -702.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

