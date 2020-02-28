Quantstamp Market Capitalization Achieves $6.26 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, DDEX and Gate.io. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $120,412.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

