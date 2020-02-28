Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.0929 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $249,435.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0929 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.02953680 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009947 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002403 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000551 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,490,705 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

