Quark Price Tops $0.0245 on Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. Quark has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $991.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded up 464% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,213,233 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

