QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $5.60 and $24.68.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00521653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.45 or 0.06679250 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00066452 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030367 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011555 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,428,849,926 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

