Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,391 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Qudian worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Qudian by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 59,725 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 645,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QD shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

NYSE:QD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 45,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. Qudian Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

