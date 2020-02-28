Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Qudian worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Qudian by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,973,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qudian by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

Shares of Qudian stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,386. Qudian Inc – has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

QD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Qudian Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD).

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.