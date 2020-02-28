Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) EVP Sells $119,922.00 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) EVP J. E. Davis sold 1,100 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $119,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,388. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $113.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

