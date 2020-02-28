Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Sells $1,002,787.58 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 311,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $21,511,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Quidel by 4,564.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 221,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $12,206,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Quidel by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 289,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 114,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Quidel by 10,311.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

