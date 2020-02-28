QunQun (QUN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.00 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $51.55 and $10.39. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $186,248.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00496557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.36 or 0.06685296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00064802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028997 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011647 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,197,297 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $51.55, $5.60 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.