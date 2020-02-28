Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qutoutiao in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.52). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qutoutiao’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

QTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Qutoutiao in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.70 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qutoutiao presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Qutoutiao has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qutoutiao by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Qutoutiao by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 176,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Qutoutiao by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

