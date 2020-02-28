R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 9.6% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $160.09. 65,158,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,266,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

