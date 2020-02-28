Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of RARX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. 662,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,384. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RARX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $215,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,287 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

