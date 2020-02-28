Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,623 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Radian Group worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

