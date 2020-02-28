Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. Radius Health updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDUS stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 887,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,618. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $910.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Radius Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDUS. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.