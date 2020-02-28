Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.74. 115,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.89. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Radius Health by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.