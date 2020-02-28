Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,330 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Holly Energy Partners worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 551,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 463,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 118,644 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 22.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 535,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 969.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 53,073 shares in the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.74. 859,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6725 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.85%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

