Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $114.22. 2,984,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

