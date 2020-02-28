Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.57. 9,987,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,299. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 160.97% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

