Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,952 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $197.73. 2,997,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $156.90 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

