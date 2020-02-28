Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,844 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMTD. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gabelli cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

In other TD Ameritrade news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,657,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.80.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

