Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 46,244 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,244 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of NGL Energy Partners worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,203,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,066,000 after acquiring an additional 140,204 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $2,845,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NGL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.16. 2,957,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,727. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.12%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.81%.

NGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

In other news, Director Derek S. Reiners bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,220.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.