Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth $6,780,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 352,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 108,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.71. 6,905,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

