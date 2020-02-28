Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,149 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Insmed worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Insmed by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $1,785,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 984,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 69,468 shares during the period.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.90. 1,508,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,739. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.35%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

