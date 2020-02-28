Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.14. 4,698,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,762. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at $61,370,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,778 shares of company stock worth $27,138,965 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

