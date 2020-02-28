Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,873,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,864,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,011 shares of company stock worth $15,466,734. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

