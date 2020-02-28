Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,597,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 792,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 270,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 48,040,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.38. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

