Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,007.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,743.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total value of $4,670,729.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,817 shares of company stock valued at $52,905,963 over the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $8.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $557.81. 911,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $421.98 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.62.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

