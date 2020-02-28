Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.69. 3,827,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $155.47 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

