Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

NOC traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $328.84. 2,919,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,500. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

