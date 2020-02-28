Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 415,666 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Antero Resources worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 3,645,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,980,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,913,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 125,455 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $5,315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

AR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,250,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,423. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $438.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

