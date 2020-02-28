Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $9.01 on Friday, hitting $324.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.20. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.31 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

