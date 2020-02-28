Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 193,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,453.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,894 shares of company stock worth $4,956,322. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

