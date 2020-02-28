Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,544 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of FibroGen worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

FGEN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.80. 1,016,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,951. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $264,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,704.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,721,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

