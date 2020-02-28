Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Paychex by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,034. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

