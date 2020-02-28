Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Salinas acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Insiders acquired 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $74,556 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:NBLX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $615.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.6878 dividend. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.92%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

NBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

