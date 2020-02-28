Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

NYSE VNO traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,029. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.64%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

