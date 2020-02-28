Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,006 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,477. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

