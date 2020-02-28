Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $2.37 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 387,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,413,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.12.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.