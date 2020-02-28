Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $249,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,658 shares of company stock worth $9,020,428. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of DCPH traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 608,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,831. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

