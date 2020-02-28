Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.98. 9,796,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

