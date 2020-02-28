Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 1,442,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,843. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.46.

HRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

