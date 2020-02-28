Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,367,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,029,000 after buying an additional 145,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,540,000 after buying an additional 239,240 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,453,000 after buying an additional 402,247 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,649,000 after buying an additional 123,738 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 4,491,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,730. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

