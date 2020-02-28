Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,211,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $8,158,631. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $182.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,465,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.36. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.