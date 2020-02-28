Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Oasis Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.00. 301,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,161. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $433.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. Analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMP. ValuEngine downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

