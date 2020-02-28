Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. 6,733,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,119. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

