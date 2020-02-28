Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,036 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,189. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

